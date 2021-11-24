Three takeaways from Michigan's win vs. Tarleton State

Michigan took to the floor for the first time since their 18-point loss to Arizona and looked very similar to the team that got run off the floor on Sunday for a significant portion of the first half. Michigan had two stretches where they went over three minutes without a field goal, and they turned the ball over 11 times. Michigan turned the ship around with about five minutes remaining in the half, pushing a four-point lead to an 11-point lead at the half.

A made three-pointer by Eli Brooks, a Hunter Dickinson dunk, and a Caleb Houstan layup pushed the lead to 16 three minutes into the second half, and that was the top of the hill in a roller coaster-like game that went from going about as expected against KenPom’s 205th-ranked team to Michigan looking like it was battling itself to Tarleton State out-executing Michigan. Here are three takeaways from an uneven win over Tarleton State:

This is a ball-screen oriented team looking to find a way to initiate its offense

Tarleton State watched what Arizona did and decided that they too would trap DeVante’ Jones and dare him to pass out of it, and he had difficulty getting the ball out. And until a true three-point shooting threat emerges, there’s no good reason for teams to shy away from this.

There were times where Tarleton State played man on Jones and it appeared as though their guard was falling at the slightest bit of contact on runs down the floor. At this point teams are trying to use Jones’ aggressiveness against him and shut off Michigan’s offense before it can get started, and though he didn’t get in foul trouble this evening it’s certainly a point of concern.

Frankie Collins looked like a potential answer at point guard in the first half, playing 15 minutes and scoring six points on a layup, free throw, and three-pointer to go with four assists and just one turnover. He then did not play in the second half, but after the game head coach Juwan Howard said all Collins has to do is exactly what he is right now to eventually find an expanded role.

Turnovers were plentiful and well-distributed

Michigan played sloppy basketball and Tarleton State took full advantage, jumping passing lanes and impeding Michigan’s ball movement. No starter finished with fewer than two turnovers (Houstan), and the starting guards combined for an astounding 10 turnovers. In total Michigan turned the ball over 20 times tonight; their season average entering tonight was 13.6. On the evening Michigan was credited with xx bad pass turnovers on the score sheet; they have to improve this going forward.

That’s no surprise to the players. After the game Moussa Diabate said he thought Tarleton State rushed Michigan, and that in they can't let other teams speed them up: Caleb Houstan said Michigan was looking for home runs when they needed to make a pass that was more equivalent to a single.

Moussa Diabate’s energy might carry this team

Diabate played 11 minutes in the first half, and when he was on the floor the Wolverines were a different team. His potential is obvious and there’s still so much refining for him to do--at one point Juwan Howard was frantically waving his arms to get Diabate down the court on defense coming out of a break in play--but he is electric with and without the ball in his hands. Diabate threw down a thunderous dunk in the first half, screamed, and pointed at the Maize Rage, and though it earned him a technical foul it was a desperately needed infusion of energy for a team that looked like it was sleepwalking through the game.

He then put his passing and athleticism on display in the second half, finishing with eight second-half points on three-of-four shooting (the lone miss a three-pointer) and six rebounds. Diabate showed excellent court vision, finding the open shooter from behind the arc as well as Dickinson when he got open in the post. After the game Howard said that the ability of Dickinson to find the cutter out of double teams and the ability of Diabate to cut to the basket got them easy buckets in the game's final few minutes.



