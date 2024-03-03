Three takeaways: Michigan blasted by Ohio State, drops seventh straight
Michigan dropped its seventh game in a row on Sunday night as it fell to Ohio State 84-61 in Columbus. The Wolverines had already locked up the No. 14 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, so the loss fortunately didn't hurt the team in any way other than extending the losing streak.
It's the first time since 2004-05 that Michigan has lost seven games in a row. Here are three takeaways from the seventh consecutive loss.
Tarris Reed Jr. has nightmare performance
Tarris Reed Jr. was awful on Sunday afternoon. There's no other way around it. The sophomore center scored four points on 1-8 shooting and turned the ball over five times in 33 minutes of action.
Reed Jr. hauled in nine rebounds, but it was nowhere near enough as he seemingly turned the ball over possession after possession.
The 6-foot-10 center has trouble holding onto the ball, which isn't a good trait to possess when you play in a Juwan Howard offense that revolves around low post play.
He showed some flashes early on in the season, but Reed Jr. has played rather poorly this year, and he's shown little to no improvement from his freshman season.
Program record tied
Sunday's loss was Michigan's 22nd defeat of the season. It ties the program record for the most losses in a single season. The only other time a Michigan team lost 22 games in a season was in 2007-08, which was John Beilein's first season.
With still one regular-season game left, followed by the postseason, Michigan is going to break the all-time program record for most losses in a single season.
This year's Michigan team won't break the program record for worst win percentage — the 1959-60 Wolverines finished with a win percentage of .167 — but this year's squad could finish tied for the second-worst win percentage in the 108-year history of Michigan basketball.
This will go down as one of the worst Michigan basketball teams in the history of the program.
No hope for the future
Where does the program possibly go from here?
That's the million-dollar question, and it's unfortunately one without any answers.
Setting aside all potential transfer portal action, Olivier Nkamhoua and Tray Jackson will move on, and Michigan will bring in Christian Anderson Jr., Durral Brooks and Khani Rooths.
A team that won't reach 10 wins is set to lose its most reliable player, along with anyone else who may decide to enter the transfer portal.
There is simply no hope surrounding Michigan basketball. Juwan Howard appears to be a dead man walking, but Warde Manuel also appears to be unresponsive to any feedback from the university or its fans.
This is the most hopeless Michigan basketball has been in decades.
