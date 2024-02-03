Like most Michigan games this season have gone, the Wolverines jumped out to a hot start and put their opponent in a significant hole early on. But, again, like most Michigan games this season have gone, the Wolverines squandered that lead in the second half to end up losing the game. Michigan dropped its game against Rutgers, 69-59. It's the 10th loss in the last 11 games. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.

Another strong first half

Much like Tuesday night's loss to Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan got out to another strong start at home against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday at Crisler Center. On Tuesday, Michigan led its rival by two points at halftime in large part due to an impressive shooting performance. The Wolverines were shooting better than 50 percent from the floor and from beyond the arc in the first half of Tuesday's matchup, and this were awfully similar on Saturday. Michigan shot 56 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from distance in the first half against Rutgers, but those numbers dropped significantly after halftime. In the second half, Michigan shot just 32.1 percent from the floor and 9.1 percent from beyond the arc, which didn't make it hard for Rutgers to complete the double-digit comeback. The Scarlet Knights closed the game on an 18-2 run to walk out of Ann Arbor with a double-digit road victory in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, it marks the third game in a row in which Michigan led at halftime and went on to lose by at least 10 points.

Second half collapse spoils solid start... again

Just like the previous two games against Michigan State and Iowa, Michigan led at halftime and blew its halftime lead to lose by double-digits. The Wolverines scored just 20 second-half points, and the team only got 11 points off the bench all night, including only two in the second half. Michigan turned it over eight times in the second half and made only nine field goals in those 20 minutes. It's been the same story for much of the season. Michigan has grown accustomed to putting together a strong first half which oftentimes results in a lead going into the break, and then they self-destruct in the second half to lose the game.

Changes need to be made sooner rather than later