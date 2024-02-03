Three takeaways: Michigan blows double-digit lead, falls to Rutgers at home
Like most Michigan games this season have gone, the Wolverines jumped out to a hot start and put their opponent in a significant hole early on. But, again, like most Michigan games this season have gone, the Wolverines squandered that lead in the second half to end up losing the game.
Michigan dropped its game against Rutgers, 69-59. It's the 10th loss in the last 11 games. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.
Another strong first half
Much like Tuesday night's loss to Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan got out to another strong start at home against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday at Crisler Center. On Tuesday, Michigan led its rival by two points at halftime in large part due to an impressive shooting performance.
The Wolverines were shooting better than 50 percent from the floor and from beyond the arc in the first half of Tuesday's matchup, and this were awfully similar on Saturday. Michigan shot 56 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from distance in the first half against Rutgers, but those numbers dropped significantly after halftime.
In the second half, Michigan shot just 32.1 percent from the floor and 9.1 percent from beyond the arc, which didn't make it hard for Rutgers to complete the double-digit comeback.
The Scarlet Knights closed the game on an 18-2 run to walk out of Ann Arbor with a double-digit road victory in the Big Ten.
Meanwhile, it marks the third game in a row in which Michigan led at halftime and went on to lose by at least 10 points.
Second half collapse spoils solid start... again
Just like the previous two games against Michigan State and Iowa, Michigan led at halftime and blew its halftime lead to lose by double-digits. The Wolverines scored just 20 second-half points, and the team only got 11 points off the bench all night, including only two in the second half.
Michigan turned it over eight times in the second half and made only nine field goals in those 20 minutes.
It's been the same story for much of the season. Michigan has grown accustomed to putting together a strong first half which oftentimes results in a lead going into the break, and then they self-destruct in the second half to lose the game.
Changes need to be made sooner rather than later
At this point, Michigan basketball is approaching record levels of low. This team has lost 10 of its last 11 games and is last in the Big Ten standings by a full game.
The upcoming schedule is ridiculously difficult, with games against Purdue, Northwestern, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan State looming.
It would be a pipe dream to expect Michigan to win any of those games, meaning the Wolverines will almost certainly lose 20 or more games for the first time since 2007-08.
Director of Athletics Warde Manuel mentioned last week that something would have to be "really off" in order for him to make a coaching change in the middle of the season, so it's unlikely he will do anything before the season's end — although, many would argue something is really off.
The Juwan Howard era is quickly spiraling into the ground, and things need to be changed as soon as possible. Michigan will miss the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season, and everything John Beilein built has been burned to the ground.
Michigan will welcome Wisconsin to Ann Arbor on Wednesday. The Badgers are currently in second place in the Big Ten.
