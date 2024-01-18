Michigan became losers of six of its last seven games on Thursday night as the Wolverines lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 88-73. Dug McDaniel, Olivier Nkamhoua and Tarris Reed Jr. led the way for Michigan in the loss, but the balanced attack of the Fighting Illini was too much for the Wolverines to overcome. Here are three takeaways from the loss, which drops the Wolverines to 7-11 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

Juwan Howard remains winless against Illinois

Somehow, now in his fifth season as Michigan's head coach, Juwan Howard still has yet to defeat Illinois. Howard is 0-7 against the Fighting Illini, and Brad Underwood's squad remains the only team in the league that the Wolverines have yet to defeat under Howard. Although Illinois has been one of the Big Ten's better teams of the last few seasons, this is an inexcusable mark from Howard and the Wolverines. There have been some close calls, including a two-point game in Ann Arbor in January 2020 and a double-overtime thriller in Champaign last March, but Michigan has never been able to figure it out against the Illini. Prior to Howard's arrival in 2019, Michigan had won 14 of 16 contests against Illinois, but that dominance has quickly flipped in the last few seasons.

Need more production out of Terrance Williams and Nimari Burnett

One of the takeaways from Monday's win over Ohio State was that senior forward Terrance Williams II had improved dramatically during the offseason. He was seemingly having a breakout senior season, but that was brought to a screeching halt against Illinois on Thursday night. Nimari Burnett had also been flirting with averaging double-figures on the season as well, but like Williams, he struggled mightily on Thursday. Burnett and Williams combined for 12 points on 4-15 shooting. They also combined for just seven rebounds, one assist and six personal fouls. The duo registered the two worst +/- numbers of the night (-16 for Burnett and -17 for Williams). Fellow starters McDaniel, Nkamhoua and Reed were left to carry the load, combining for 50 of Michigan's 73 points. The Wolverines will need more balanced scoring — like it had at the beginning of the year — going forward. There can't be consistent no-shows from starters, because the team isn't deep or talented enough to combat a struggling starter or two.



No Dug McDaniel at Mackey