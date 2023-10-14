It was a slow start for the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday, but Jim Harbaugh's team outscored Indiana 21-0 in the second quarter to put the Hoosiers away before the break. Perhaps the gloomy weather affected the intensity of the Wolverines on Saturday afternoon, but the nation's No. 2-ranked team regrouped nicely with three consecutive touchdown drives in the second quarter. Here are three takeaways from the Big Ten East beatdown.

'They can't hang with us for four quarters'

Mason Graham dropped that quote during media availability on Tuesday, and it has proved to be accurate so far this season. Indiana looked to have Michigan's number in the first half, but the Hoosiers poked the bear, and Michigan woke up. Keon Sabb bit badly on an Indiana trick play in the first quarter, but that was seemingly the last bad play Michigan would have all day. After going three-and-out on its first two possessions, Michigan scored on each of its next six drives (five touchdowns and a field goal). Meanwhile, Jesse Minter and the Wolverine defense were as stout as ever following the 44-yard trick play touchdown. Indiana totaled just 25 yards in the second quarter, and an even fewer 15 yards in the third quarter. Rod Moore recorded his first interception of the season in the first quarter, while Michael Barrett and Mason Graham recovered fumbles in the third quarter. Although it led at the end of the first quarter, Indiana struggled to keep up with Michigan, which proved Graham's comment right on Saturday — not many teams can hang with Michigan for four quarters.

J.J. McCarthy remains elite

If he ever had to play in the fourth quarter, J.J. McCarthy might be in the Heisman Trophy conversation. The junior has been incredibly efficient through seven games this season, save a three-interception game against Bowling Green. McCarthy hasn't turned the ball over since that game, and he's led Michigan to seven consecutive easy victories. On Saturday, McCarthy finished the game completing 14 of his 17 pass attempts for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Last week, McCarthy said the continual rest in the fourth quarter is beneficial for not only his body, but also for the 2s and 3s to get into the game and get more experience. Michigan still has two more games before the long awaited Nov. 11 matchup in Happy Valley against Penn State. If Michigan continues playing to its potential, McCarthy likely won't need to play in the fourth quarter in games against Michigan State and Purdue. It could be until mid-November before the junior plays significant snaps in the fourth quarter this season.

Benjamin Hall showcases talent