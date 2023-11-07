The 108th season of Michigan basketball started with a bang on Tuesday night at the Crisler Center. Michigan hosted UNC Asheville to open the season, and the Wolverines put on an offensive clinic. Dug McDaniel, Olivier Nkamhoua and Terrance Williams led the way for Michigan in the season-opening 99-74 win. Here are three takeaways from the Wolverines' impressive showing.

Offense looks MUCH different

This was technically a takeaway from the exhibition game against Northwood on Friday, but it's worth noting again. Hunter Dickinson left for Kansas, and it might've been the best thing that happened to the program during the offseason. Dickinson touched the ball on nearly every Michigan offensive possession the past two seasons, and the team's offense slowed down drastically because of it. Now, with Dickinson gone and Tarris Reed Jr. in his place, Michigan is able to run a more fast-paced, balanced offense. McDaniel and Nkamhoua led the team in scoring with 12 points at halftime, but more importantly, Michigan had five players with at least five points at the break. Not only is the offense looking different, but the production seems to have increased, too. Of course, the sample size is very small, but there does seem to be a trend forming. Michigan reportedly dropped more than 100 points on preseason top-five Marquette in a 48-minute secret scrimmage prior to the season. Then, the Wolverines hung 92 on Northwood in an exhibition game on Friday.

Now, with the 99-point showing in the official season-opener on Tuesday, Michigan appears to have a much more prolific offense than in recent seasons.

Terrance Williams improved... A LOT

To say Terrance Williams struggled last season would be an understatement. As a junior, Williams averaged 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds on just 25% shooting from distance. But now in his senior season, Williams has shown he clearly put in plenty of work during the offseason. He finished the game with 15 points on 5-8 shooting. He tied his career-high in 3-pointers made with three, and it was one of the better showings of Williams' career at Michigan. After last season's struggles, Williams was a big question mark heading into the 2023-24 season. Would he improve? Would he contribute in a bigger way than he did in 2022-23? It appears Williams has answered both of those questions with a resounding yes. Michigan's ceiling this season is raised quite a bit if Williams can contribute like he did on Tuesday night on a consistent basis.

Dug McDaniel might be an All-Big Ten point guard