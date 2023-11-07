Three takeaways: Michigan puts on offensive clinic in rout of UNC Asheville
The 108th season of Michigan basketball started with a bang on Tuesday night at the Crisler Center. Michigan hosted UNC Asheville to open the season, and the Wolverines put on an offensive clinic.
Dug McDaniel, Olivier Nkamhoua and Terrance Williams led the way for Michigan in the season-opening 99-74 win.
Here are three takeaways from the Wolverines' impressive showing.
Offense looks MUCH different
This was technically a takeaway from the exhibition game against Northwood on Friday, but it's worth noting again. Hunter Dickinson left for Kansas, and it might've been the best thing that happened to the program during the offseason.
Dickinson touched the ball on nearly every Michigan offensive possession the past two seasons, and the team's offense slowed down drastically because of it. Now, with Dickinson gone and Tarris Reed Jr. in his place, Michigan is able to run a more fast-paced, balanced offense.
McDaniel and Nkamhoua led the team in scoring with 12 points at halftime, but more importantly, Michigan had five players with at least five points at the break.
Not only is the offense looking different, but the production seems to have increased, too. Of course, the sample size is very small, but there does seem to be a trend forming.
Michigan reportedly dropped more than 100 points on preseason top-five Marquette in a 48-minute secret scrimmage prior to the season. Then, the Wolverines hung 92 on Northwood in an exhibition game on Friday.
Now, with the 99-point showing in the official season-opener on Tuesday, Michigan appears to have a much more prolific offense than in recent seasons.
Terrance Williams improved... A LOT
To say Terrance Williams struggled last season would be an understatement. As a junior, Williams averaged 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds on just 25% shooting from distance.
But now in his senior season, Williams has shown he clearly put in plenty of work during the offseason. He finished the game with 15 points on 5-8 shooting.
He tied his career-high in 3-pointers made with three, and it was one of the better showings of Williams' career at Michigan.
After last season's struggles, Williams was a big question mark heading into the 2023-24 season. Would he improve? Would he contribute in a bigger way than he did in 2022-23? It appears Williams has answered both of those questions with a resounding yes.
Michigan's ceiling this season is raised quite a bit if Williams can contribute like he did on Tuesday night on a consistent basis.
Dug McDaniel might be an All-Big Ten point guard
Dug McDaniel was forced into a tough spot last season as a freshman. Jaelin Llewellyn went down with an injury early on in the season, and McDaniel was prematurely plugged into the starting lineup.
He had to play big time minutes early on in his freshman season, but McDaniel handled it about as good as Michigan could have asked from its freshman point guard. The Washington D.C. native averaged 8.6 points and 3.6 assists last season — and he only got better as the season progressed — but it's clear McDaniel has improved greatly as he now enters his sophomore season.
His 22 points on Tuesday night were a career high. He also dished out eight assists in the 99-74 win.
He shot 9-15 from the floor and 4-9 from distance as he picked apart the UNC Asheville defense.
There are plenty of other solid guards in the conference — Tyson Walker and Terrance Shannon Jr. specifically — but McDaniel certainly showed All-Big Ten potential on Tuesday night.
Michigan, now 1-0, will host Youngstown State on Friday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
