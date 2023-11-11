Without its head coach, Michigan walked into Happy Valley and pulled out a statement win over a top-10 Penn State team. Neither offense was terribly dominant, but Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards each scored touchdowns in the first half to help the Wolverines to a 14-9 lead at the break. Corum added a second rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to put Penn State away. The game went just about as expected, with the defense leading the way. Here are three takeaways from Michigan's impressive 24-15 win.



Michigan survives without Jim Harbaugh

The biggest story in sports continues to unfold in real time. Jim Harbaugh made the trip to Happy Valley only to watch his football team compete from his hotel room. Michigan took care of business, though, and the team will head back to Ann Arbor with a perfect 10-0 record. Michigan made a huge statement to the Big Ten and the entire country on Saturday afternoon, but the Wolverines accomplished a task not many teams could — win without your head coach on the road in a raucous environment. The Wolverines did a fantastic job of surviving what could've been a disastrous situation. The team will return home with a big exhale of relief. Harbaugh will still be able to coach throughout the week, but attention will once again quickly turn to his availability for the final two games of the regular season against Maryland and Ohio State. Michigan proved on Saturday in Happy Valley that it is capable of winning without its head coach, but it would be much more comfortable facing off against No. 1 Ohio State with the head man on the sidelines.

Michigan wins battle of nation's top defenses

Entering the game, everyone knew it would be a low-scoring affair, but the defenses shined even brighter than many expected. Neither quarterback surpassed 70 yards through the air, and the difference in the game was a few big runs from Michigan's running back dynamic duo. Blake Corum recorded his longest rush of the season (44 yards) in the second quarter, and Donovan Edwards also ran for a 22-yard score later on in the drive. Other than that, there wasn't a whole lot going on in terms of offensive firepower in Saturday's game. Roman Wilson was held without a catch for the first time all season, and Michigan was hesitant to use McCarthy's arm in the second half. The Wolverines allowed an opponent inside the 10-yard line for the first time all season, but Jesse Minter's defense did an excellent job of bending, not breaking. Drew Allar scored Penn State's first touchdown, and he threw for one more late in the fourth quarter, but Michigan kept its streak alive of not allowing any points in the third quarter. Once again, the Wolverines' defense was suffocating in the second half. Penn State had multiple opportunities to drive and potentially tie the game, but even when the Michigan offense struggled, the defense stepped up to hold the lead and ultimately bring home the victory.

Sherrone Moore elects to run, run, run