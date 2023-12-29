Michigan basketball lost its fifth game in its last seven contests on Friday night as it fell to McNeese State, 87-76 at home. The Wolverines hit 10 first-half 3-pointers, but turnovers plagued Juwan Howard's squad in the loss. With the defeat, Michigan falls to 6-7 overall on the season heading into Big Ten play beginning in 2024. The loss comes exactly one year after a terrible home loss to Central Michigan, in which Michigan's NCAA Tournament hopes dropped significantly. Here are three takeaways from the loss.



3-point barrage isn't enough

Friday night's game featured one of the oddest looking first-half box scores ever. The Wolverines drained 10 3-pointers in the first half against the Cowboys, but they trailed by three points after the first 20 minutes. Michigan also led in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and assists. McNeese State only had a four-point advantage at the charity stripe, so how was Michigan not winning the game? First, while Michigan was content trying its luck from beyond the arc, McNeese State was dominating in the paint. The Cowboys finished the game plus 28 in points in the paint, which is a pretty sizable margin. The Cowboys also shot 41.7 percent from distance, so it's not like all of their points were coming from the painted area. Secondly, Michigan could not stop turning the ball over.



Michigan's NCAA Tournament hopes are gone

Let's be honest. Michigan isn't making the NCAA Tournament. It won't even show up anywhere on Joe Lunardi's Bracketology come March. In fact, the Wolverines are so bad that they might even miss out on the NIT, which would be the lowest point in about 15 years for a program that's been to two national championship games in the last 11 years. The Wolverines are 6-7 through 13 games, which is two games worse than last season through the same number of games — and last year's team didn't make the NCAA Tournament. It would take a ridiculous turn of events for the Wolverines to appear on the NCAA Tournament. A 13-7 record in Big Ten play along with a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament is likely needed for Juwan Howard's squad to have a shot at being considered. Of course, Michigan could always win the Big Ten Tournament in March, but the Wolverines haven't won a game in the conference tournament since 2021.



Is it time to have *that* conversation?