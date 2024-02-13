Three takeaways: Michigan throttled by Illinois in second straight blowout
Juwan Howard fell to 0-8 against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night as the Wolverines were obliterated yet again by one of the Big Ten's best teams. Michigan was down by as many as 37 points, while the Illini brought in their substitutes with more than five minutes left in the game.
With the loss, Michigan falls to 8-17 overall and 3-11 in the Big Ten. Here are three takeaways from the loss.
Down by 30 yet again
Trailing by as many 37 points in the second half, Michigan found itself in an unfortunately familiar position. For the third time this season, Michigan was trailing by at least 30 points for the third time this season.
The Wolverines first found themselves down by at least 30 in a road game against the Purdue Boilermakers in January. Michigan trailed by as many as 35 points in that game, and ended up losing by 32.
Next, Michigan trailed by 30 points in the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Feb. 10. Although the Wolverines fought back to cut the lead in half, it was still an embarrassing showing by the Big Ten's worst team on the road against Nebraska.
Then on Tuesday night, Michigan found itself trailing by at least 30 points for the second consecutive game. Illinois asserted its dominance over Michigan in the second half.
The Wolverines made one 3-pointer compared to Illinois' 12.
Seventy-Eight-game streak concludes
Speaking of 3-pointers, Michigan had a 78-game streak end on Tuesday night. It had been more than two calendar years since the Wolverines last made only one 3-pointer in a game.
On Jan. 14, 2022, the Wolverines made one 3-pointer. Ironically, the contest was a road game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Wolverines went exactly 1-10 from beyond the arc, the exact mark of Tuesday night's game.
It had been 78 straight games in which the Wolverines made multiple 3-pointers, but that streak comes to an end.
Will Tschetter made the team's only 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the game.
Embarrassing season continues
Michigan continues to prove that it is pretty clearly the worst team in the Big Ten. Trailing by 30 or more points in consecutive games in conference play is beyond embarrassing, and the Wolverines will almost certainly be playing in the first round of this year's Big Ten Tournament.
The Wolverines' starting point guard continues to miss road games due to academic suspension and the offense continues to struggle when McDaniel isn't available.
Meanwhile, things aren't going much better on the defensive end of the floor for the Wolverines. Since the first time Michigan took on Illinois on Jan. 18, it has given up at least 79 points in six of its eight games.
This season simply cannot end soon enough for the Wolverines.
