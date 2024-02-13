Juwan Howard fell to 0-8 against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night as the Wolverines were obliterated yet again by one of the Big Ten's best teams. Michigan was down by as many as 37 points, while the Illini brought in their substitutes with more than five minutes left in the game. With the loss, Michigan falls to 8-17 overall and 3-11 in the Big Ten. Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Down by 30 yet again

Trailing by as many 37 points in the second half, Michigan found itself in an unfortunately familiar position. For the third time this season, Michigan was trailing by at least 30 points for the third time this season. The Wolverines first found themselves down by at least 30 in a road game against the Purdue Boilermakers in January. Michigan trailed by as many as 35 points in that game, and ended up losing by 32. Next, Michigan trailed by 30 points in the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Feb. 10. Although the Wolverines fought back to cut the lead in half, it was still an embarrassing showing by the Big Ten's worst team on the road against Nebraska. Then on Tuesday night, Michigan found itself trailing by at least 30 points for the second consecutive game. Illinois asserted its dominance over Michigan in the second half. The Wolverines made one 3-pointer compared to Illinois' 12.

Seventy-Eight-game streak concludes

Speaking of 3-pointers, Michigan had a 78-game streak end on Tuesday night. It had been more than two calendar years since the Wolverines last made only one 3-pointer in a game. On Jan. 14, 2022, the Wolverines made one 3-pointer. Ironically, the contest was a road game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, and the Wolverines went exactly 1-10 from beyond the arc, the exact mark of Tuesday night's game. It had been 78 straight games in which the Wolverines made multiple 3-pointers, but that streak comes to an end. Will Tschetter made the team's only 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the game.

Embarrassing season continues