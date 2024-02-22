Michigan looked promising in the early going in Evanston, Illinois, on Thursday night, but the Wolverines ran out of gas late in the 76-62 loss to Northwestern. With the loss, Juwan Howard and the Wolverines fall to 8-19 on the season and 3-13 in the Big Ten. Here are three takeaways from the fourth straight loss.

Shorthanded Wolverines run out of juice late

Entering Thursday night's game in Evanston, Illinois, Michigan was as shorthanded as it had been all season. Starters Dug McDaniel (academic suspension) and Olivier Nkamhoua (season-ending wrist surgery) were both unavailable. Key bench piece Will Tschetter also missed Thursday's game with an illness. Jace Howard and Tarris Reed Jr. were both listed as questionable, and although both played significant minutes, it didn't seem to matter. The Wolverines were gassed when it mattered most, as has been the case far too many times this season. Howard, Youssef Khayat and George Washington III all came off the bench, but all five of Michigan's starters were forced to play at least 28 minutes due to the shorthanded nature of the team heading into the game. Michigan led for most of the first half and was looking rather solid despite being shorthanded, but the lead slowly slipped away late in the first half right before halftime. The writing was on the wall, and things only got worse in the second half. The Wolverines were outscored 39-28 in the second half, and fatigue clearly set in for the Wolverines, which dropped their ninth game in their last 10 tries.

0-6 without Dug McDaniel

In early January when Dug McDaniel personally announced his six-game suspension, fans knew it was going to be tough sledding for the Wolverines for the foreseeable future. McDaniel was — and still is — the team's leading scorer and trying to win games on the road against the likes of Purdue, Michigan State and Illinois was going to be a tall task. But the Wolverines came up short in all six of their contests without their starting point guard. Not only did Michigan lose all six games without McDaniel, but it lost the six games by an average of 20.2 points. Not only that, but Juwan Howard has been noncommittal about the nature of McDaniel's suspension. Although McDaniel self-reported that it would be a six-game road game suspension, Howard has noted that the suspension will be for an indefinite period of time. Michigan has two more road games left in the regular season before heading to the Big Ten Tournament in mid-March.

Big Ten Tournament look ahead