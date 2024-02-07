Michigan ended its five-game losing streak on Wednesday night in one of the most unexpected and surprising finishes of the Big Ten basketball season. Four Wolverines finished in double figures as the team was finally able to overcome its recent second-half struggles and pick up a 72-68 victory over one of the Big Ten's best teams. Here are three takeaways from the second win of the 2024 calendar year.

Another lead at halftime

Oftentimes this season, Michigan has led at halftime. Regardless of the opponent, the Wolverines tend to find a way to lead going into the break. The team led against teams like Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan State, and it ended up losing all three of those games. There are plenty of other games to point to that fit the same category, and Wednesday night's game against Wisconsin wasn't any different. Many thought that with the Wolverines facing one of the Big Ten's better teams, that it would fall behind by a significant margin early on like it did against Purdue a few weeks back, but Michigan stuck to what it's been consistently good at lately, and that's building a first-half lead. Dug McDaniel led the way with 11 first-half points and Michigan carried a four-point lead into the locker room. The Wolverines shot 53.8 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from downtown in the first half. Neither shooting mark is terribly extraordinary, but it kept up the trend of Michigan shooting at or above average in the first half. Michigan also got 10 bench points in the first half — a number that, if duplicated in the second half, would put the Wolverines at 20 for the game. Twenty bench points isn't a remarkable number, either, but it's at least better than what the team has done in previous games.

Second-half thriller yields surprising finish

Unlike the recent games, though, Michigan was able to exorcise its second-half demons and defeat the 11th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers, 72-68. Michigan had already lost its four-point halftime lead by the under-16 media timeout of the second half, and fans were seemingly in for another edition of the same game they've seen play out many times already this season. However, Michigan continued to fight and battle, and it finally resulted in a victory. McDaniel appeared to be battling a small injury throughout much of the second half, but when it mattered most, he was able to knock down huge free throws at the end of the game to seal the win. Will Tschetter was also particularly important off the bench for the Wolverines in the second half. Tschetter posted eight points in the second half in 12 minutes of action. There were multiple times throughout the second half when it would've been easy for the Wolverines to lay down and mentally give in to their struggles in the second half, but they never did, and it resulted in the team's eighth win of the season.

In a season void of highs, the chance to play spoiler serves as one