Michigan's NCAA Tournament hopes are in doubt as the Wolverines dropped a game it should've won against Indiana over the weekend. Now, the schedule only gets tougher and the hill to climb in order to get into the tournament next month is only getting steeper with the competition only getting tougher. While getting into the tournament isn't impossible, the self-inflicted wounds the Wolverines have caused themselves this season could be the difference-maker in whether the program gets a tournament bid or decides whether the NIT is something the program would like to participate in. Below are three thoughts as U-M's tournament hopes are on the brink.

1. The young player excuse can only take you so far

Yes, Michigan has lost a fair share of talent over the last two seasons and has replaced it with young and inexperienced players. That is a factual statement to make. However, when it comes to the performance of the team, you cannot write off every loss as this "being a young team" and then laud the growth of the same players in a loss in the same week. You either grow or you stay stagnant and the team has grown in some areas to be sure but the stagnant areas are proving to be the team's downfall in close games. Ice-cold offense when it matters the most, inexcusable defense and mistakes made that continue to happen no matter how often it's addressed in practice and in film sessions. To use the young team excuse this late in the season is writing the season off as something like a stepping-stone year that doesn't matter. Every season matters and every team needs to show signs that its improving and hitting its stride at the right time. Just when the Wolverines show it might turn a corner, the panic button is pressed and the team reverts back to old habits. And old habits die hard. All of that culminates into what the team is currently. A middling Big Ten program whose bubble is on the brink of bursting when wins are at a premium.

2. Close isn't good enough, you need to find the killer instinct

You don't score points with the NCAA by playing teams "close" when it comes to the seeding in the tournament. Wins and losses are all that matter. Quality wins. You don't get through with quality losses. This is why the road ahead is rocky for the Wolverines. Your schedule doesn't get easier and you need to play above .500 basketball in order to have some kind of hope and that doesn't factor in a Big Ten Tournament win or two to make sure you're over the finish line completely. One-point losses don't look good on a resume, especially games that you should've won in the first place. Nobody is going to look back on the games against Purdue and Indiana and think, "Wow, what a great loss. This team showed great growth." No, the way the Wolverines lost those games only shows two quality opportunities wasted, chances the team can't afford to throw away right now. Not to mention inexcusable losses to the likes of Central Michigan which immediately negates any of the arguments that close losses are good. Frustrating is the theme of this year's basketball program. One that cannot seem to get out of its own way.

3. It's premature to suggest that Juwan Howard's job is in danger