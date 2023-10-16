J.J. McCarthy on Monday became the first Michigan player to win the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Award since Donovan Edwards (Nov. 28, 2022). The Michigan quarterback has had an incredibly efficient season through seven games, and he has the Wolverines in a great spot heading into this week's rivalry game against Michigan State, followed by the final stretch of the regular season.

On Saturday against Indiana, McCarthy threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 14/17 passing.

His impressive day was highlighted by a 54-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland. McCarthy was flushed out of the pocket, and he had Loveland one-on-one with a defender. No. 9 signaled for Loveland to turn upfield, and the tight end followed the direction of his quarterback.

The defender rushed McCarthy, and the junior threw the ball right over the defender and into the arms of Loveland, who ran into the end zone for a score.



Saturday's win over Indiana was McCarthy's first three-touchdown game since the season-opener against East Carolina, and the sixth of his career.

McCarthy and Michigan will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday when they head to East Lansing to take on the 2-4 Michigan State Spartans. The game will air on NBC and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.