After what many considered to be an underwhelming recruiting class for Michigan in 2023, Harbaugh and the Wolverines are putting in work to improve upon their 18th national ranking and are off to a hot start.

With six commits, including five four-star prospects already in the fold, Michigan has positioned themselves nicely early on, currently sitting at 12th nationally and first in the Big Ten.

If they want to stay in that range or better, there are a few things that need to happen throughout the next 10 months. We take a look at what those things are and which prospects they involve below.