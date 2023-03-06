With the offseason only two months old, it's never too early to look ahead to next year and prognosticate who will be the standouts from across the country.

For Pro Football Focus, it has already released its way-too-early All-America team on Monday with multiple Michigan players appearing on the list.

Below is who made the team and the reasoning behind the decision:

Running Back Blake Corum

Corum’s 96.2 grade didn’t just lead all players in the country this past season, it was the best PFF has ever seen from a Power Five player.

Corum’s 96 rushing first downs/touchdowns were second-most in the country behind only Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim, who received 72 more carries. The junior should be on the shortlist of favorites for the Heisman Trophy next season.

Center Drake Nugent

Despite losing Outland Trophy winner Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan should still have elite play in the middle of its offensive line.

Nugent is the highest-ranked center on this list and is the most valuable returning player at the position in the Power Five according to PFF’s wins above-average metric. The Stanford transfer’s 84.1 run-blocking grade ranked third among all centers in the country this past season. Between Nugent creating holes in the middle and two top-10 running backs in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines’ ground game should once again be deadly next season.

Defensive Back Will Johnson

Johnson entered Ann Arbor as a five-star recruit and showed immediately that he was worth the hype.

He’ll remind many of Patrick Surtain II thanks to his size (6-foot-2) and lockdown ability. As a true freshman, Johnson led all corners in the Power Five with a 91.1 grade in man coverage. His two interceptions in man were also tied for fifth in that same group.