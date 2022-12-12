The Associated Press has announced their annual All-American list and three Wolverines have been honored. Blake Corum received first team honors, while Olu Oluwatimi and Jake Moody were named to second team.

Blake Corum enters rare air as a consensus All-American, after being honored by AP, FWAA, WCFF, CBS, and The Athletic. Olu Oluwatimi has received All-American honors from all except CBS. This is Jake Moody's first All-American recognition, as NC State's Christopher Dunn has edged him out so far this award season.



Blake Corum

Walter Camp Football Foundation: First team (RB)

Football Writers Association of America: First team (RB)

Associated Press: First team (RB) Doak Walker Award Finalist ... 2022 Big Ten Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year ... Maxwell Award, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist ... PFFCollege's highest-graded season ever by a RB (95.9) ... NCAA's No. 8 rusher (1,463 yards), tied-No. 6 scorer (114 points) in 11 GP ... Averaged 136.4 rushing yards per game in Big Ten play with 12 TDs ... Historic production despite seven games with zero fourth-quarter touches

Olu Oluwatimi

Walter Camp Football Foundation: First team (OL)

Football Writers Association of America: First team (OL)

Associated Press: Second team (OL) Alternate captain ... U-M's first-ever Outland Trophy Winner ... Rimington Trophy winner ... All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media) ... Anchors U-M's No. 6 rushing offense (243 yards per game) with 38 rushing TDs ... Charged with zero sacks, nine pressures in 360 pass-blocking snaps



Jake Moody