As the 2023 college football season approaches, the Michigan Wolverines are already generating buzz thanks to three standout players being named Walter Camp preseason All-Americans. Running back Blake Corum and Offensive Lineman Drake Nugent were both named to the first team, and offensive lineman Zak Zinter was named to the second team.

Corum has been a consistent force in Michigan's backfield since his freshman season, and is widely regarded as one of the most explosive and dynamic running backs in the country. His ability to change direction on a dime, burst through gaps in the defense, and make defenders miss has made him a nightmare for opposing teams. His leadership both on and off the field has also been a valuable asset for the Wolverines.

Meanwhile, Nugent and Zinter have been crucial in opening up running lanes for Corum and providing protection for Michigan's quarterbacks. Nugent, a versatile lineman who has played both guard and center, brings a wealth of experience to the Wolverines' offensive line. Zinter, a physical and agile lineman, has been a dominant force since his freshman season.

These three will undoubtedly make an impact in the 2023 season, and will be key in leading the Wolverines towards a successful campaign.