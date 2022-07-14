Throwback Thursday: 2012 Tight End Recruiting

Last week I took a look at the running backs Michigan recruited in 2012 ( LINK ). This week we look at Michigan's tight end prospects.

Farmington Hills (MI) Harrison was a moderately hyped midwest tight end recruit, garnering offers from Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, and Nebraska, among others. Despite good length and borderline wide receiver speed, something kept the national programs away.

Despite the light recruiting pursuits, Funchess would become a Freshman All-American to some outlets after playing in every game and starting five of them. He caught 2 touchdowns in the first three games, one of which was a breakout 100+ yard receiving game against Air Force. He finished with 15 catches for 234 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2012. In 2013 he caught 49 passes for 748 yards and 6 touchdowns. By 2014, after dabbling with it the previous year, Funchess was moved full-time to wide receiver, where he caught 62 passes for 733 yards and 4 scores.

His career accolades included being named Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2013 and being named a semifinalist for the Mackey Award that same season. Interestingly, Funchess wore three different jersey numbers in his three different years: #19 as a freshman, the #87 Legends jersey as a sophomore, and the #1 jersey as a junior.

Funchess left for the NFL after 2014 and became a 2nd round pick (#41 overall) of the Carolina Panthers in 2015. He played four seasons for the Panthers, one for the Indianapolis Colts, and one for the Green Bay Packers. After only being a practice squad player in 2021 for the San Francisco 49ers, he signed with the Detroit Lions this off-season and is attempting to make it as a tight end.