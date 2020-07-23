 Talking Michigan Wolverines football, basketball, recruiting, Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard and more.
THURSDAY CHAT: Odds Of Michigan Playing A 2020 Football Season, More

Will the Michigan Wolverines play a football season in 2020? Who could be the next recruit to drop for both Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard?

TheWolverine staff is on hand to answer these questions and more. Subscribers can be a part of the discussion by clicking HERE.

RELATED: Jett Howard has a Plan

RELATED: Podcast With Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox

Michigan Wolverines football stadium
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (AP Images)
