Imagine a headline like that in the 1980s, 90s or 2000-07. It’s crazy to think about.

But here we are in 2018, 14 years removed from Michigan’s last Big Ten Championship in football. The Wolverines haven’t been to the conference title game since its inception (2011 or something. We haven’t tracked it since U-M has only been a serious contender a few times).

Meanwhile, Michigan basketball coach John Beilein has become as “Michigan Man” as it gets. He’s the Bo Schembechler of his time, albeit in a few different ways.

For one, he didn’t inherit a loaded roster. He had to rebuild, and while the football culture was a bit lax under Bump Elliott, there was more tweaking than complete overhaul for Schembechler ...