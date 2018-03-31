Michigan played arguably its worst game of the year for 30 minutes ... then turned the heat up defensively to pull out a 69-57 Final Four win over Loyola (Chicago).

Redshirt sophomore Charles Matthews opened the scoring for the Wolverines, while the Ramblers’ game plan was to take it right at Michigan inside. Big man Cameron Krutwig got two touches inside in the early going right at junior center Moe Wagner.



Both teams struggled to make shots, and the Wolverines didn’t have the right guys taking them. Sophomore point guard Zavier Simpson missed two three-pointers, had a turnover and a foul on his way to the bench early.

Still, Wagner’s triple made it 6-4 Wolverines at the 16-minute mark. Michigan had taken five triples and had only made two. The two teams made only five of their first 20 shots, three by Michigan, before Matthews drove and scored, missing an and-one free throw that that left it 10-4.

Sophomore big man Jon Teske’s bucket made it 12-4 at 12:38 and forced a Loyola timeout. The Wolverines had rebounded all nine of the Ramblers’ misses at that point and had outrebounded them, 13-6.

Both teams continued to struggle to make shots. Freshman Jordan Poole had a triple go in and out, and it was 12-10 after Loyola’s Marques Townes hit a runner at 9:19.

Wagner ended U-M’s scoring drought with a putback after yet another missed triple, this one again from Poole. Grad senior Jaaron Simmons went back in for Simpson after the sophomore turned it over a third time.

It was only 15 -12 at the third TV timeout with 7:53 remaining. Wagner and Matthews were 5-for-9 shooting, 12 points, 10 rebounds, while the other Wolverines were 1-for-9 shooting, three points and five rebounds.

Loyola finally tied it at 15 at 6:50 after Wagner missed at the rim. When Abdur-Rahkman missed a three, the Wolverines were only 6-for-22 from the floor, 2-for-10 from three with seven turnovers and only one assist.

It was 6-for-23 when Matthews forced a bad jumper, and Townes put Loyola up by four with a runner.

Wagner finally scored inside to make it 19-17 at 4:55.

The Wolverines continued to play poor basketball though. Wagner missed a triple, and on the next trip Matthews threw it away in transition, Michigan’s eighth turnover of the half. Loyola expanded its lead to 25-19 on a backdoor play at 2:46.

Abdur-Rahkman missed again at 2:16, a long triple, and the Wolverines were at 8-for-29 at that point, 28.6 percent. Matthews’ finish, and-one, cut the lead back to 25-22 at 1:26. The Wolverines had a chance to tie, but Robinson came up way short on a triple in transition on the next possession.

The half ended with Wagner missing the front end of a one-and-one and Loyola scored at the buzzer on an offensive rebound to take a 29-22 lead at the break.

Wagner had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Matthews had eight for U-M, but nobody else had more than two. The Wolverines also made only two of five free throws.