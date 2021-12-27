TMBR TV: Videos from Michigan's Monday Orange Bowl press conference

Media availability for the Orange Bowl has begun this week as members of Michigan's offensive staff met with reporters on Monday for the Wolverines' virtual press conference.

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and players Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil and Luke Schoonmaker all appeared in front of the camera to preview the College Football Playoff semi-final game against Georgia.

All videos from the event can be found embedded below.

