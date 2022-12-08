An unexpected test visited Crisler Center on Thursday night in the form of the Toledo Rockets. Michigan fell behind early, and couldn't make up the deficit as it dropped its first game of the season in stunning fashion.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBmcm9tIENyaXNsZXIgYXMgVG9sZWRvIHNjb3JlcyB0aGUg ZmluYWwgZm91ciBwb2ludHMuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZmRlRK M0ZrVUQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GZkZUSjNGa1VEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAdW1pY2h3YmJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2h3YmJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE2MDEwMzMyMzEwMDM4MTE4NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Toledo came ready to play as the Rockets jumped out to an early 16-8 lead in the first quarter. Guards Nan Garcia and Sophia Wiard let the way for Toledo in the early going, and the two played a big role in helping their team to the upset victory.

It was a rough shooting night for Michigan, to say the least. The Wolverines put up just 13 points in the first quarter, and no player had more than three points through the game's first 10 minutes.

Greta Kampschroeder connected on a three-pointer in the first quarter, and she led the team in points. Five other Wolverines all made a bucket, but the offense was hard to come by early on.

The second quarter didn't fare much better for Barnes Arico's team, and Michigan found itself down by 11 points after the first half. Michigan gave up 42 points to Toledo through 20 minutes, which marked the worst defensive performance in a half so far this season for the Wolverines.

The third quarter was still a struggle for Michigan, which found itself in a true upset bid with one quarter to play. Consistent bucket-getters Emily Kiser, Laila Phelia and Leigha Brown weren't as efficient as they typically are, and the Wolverines didn't have any momentum going into the final 10 minutes.

However, Michigan turned up the intensity in the fourth quarter. Phelia and Brown found their rhythm as the game approached the final minutes, and the Wolverines regained the lead on multiple different occasions with just seconds remaining.

Toledo scored a layup on an inbounds play from under the basket, which turned out to be the game-winning bucket.