On Tuesday morning, Toledo transfer Dante Maddox Jr. announced he trimmed his list of schools still in contention for his services to five. Michigan was included in the list.

As Dusty May continues to peruse the transfer portal and look for players to fill next year's roster, players throughout the country that are currently in the portal continue to make decisions about their basketball futures.

Joining Michigan in Maddox Jr.'s final five are Louisville, Xavier, Illinois and Creighton.

As a fourth-year player last year, Maddox Jr. averaged 15.6 points, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He started in all 32 of the team's games last season.

In his third season of college basketball in 2022-23, Maddox Jr. totaled 11.3 points and 1.9 assists during what was his first season with the Rockets.

Maddox Jr. first began his college career at Cal State Fullerton.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard is a career 40.1 percent 3-point shooter on an average of 4.2 attempts from beyond the arc per game.

May is in contact with a plethora of players from the transfer portal, as well. Stay tuned for more updates as the Wolverines fill out their roster for the first year of the May era.