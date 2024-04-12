Despite the program being knee-deep into spring practices, naturally, the majority of the questions directed to Tony Alford, who met with the media for the first time since his hire at Michigan this week, were about why he decided to ditch his scarlet in favor of blue.

While the switch from Columbus to Ann Arbor is rare, his reasoning simply came down to wanting a change of pace. After nine years with the Ohio State program, it was simply time to move on and try something new.

"For my growth, professional growth and things of that nature, I thought it was a great opportunity,” Alford said. “I have so much respect for Sherrone. I’ve known him for quite a while. I just thought it was time. It was time for both parties, I don’t know. But I thought it was time, it was a good opportunity.”

Of course, the narratives that have emerged since Alford arrived from both fanbases reflect the recent run of success U-M has had in the rivalry, winning the last three games.

With the game set to be in Columbus this season, Alford is fully aware of what his move signifies and how it gets people talking.

He will let others do the talking for him, as he's not interested in burning bridges on his way out the door.

“First of all, I have to say this: I’ve got so much respect for Ohio State and the Ohio State community and what they presented to me and my family through the years,” Alford said. “It was not an easy decision, obviously. I think anytime there’s someone for as long as I was, for nine years, there are some roots that have set in. Not just professionally, but personally as well. So that was difficult.

“But like I said, at the end of the day, it’s just something that I thought I couldn’t pass up, an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. You know, and everyone’s asking why, and what are all the intimate details of it? The people that need to know, they know. But at the end of the day, you make moves professionally that you feel put in your best interest. Whatever those reasons are. That’s what I did. So here we are.”