“My decision between both schools is coming down to academics and development,” Iwunnah said. “I want to get better as a student, and I want to be developed as a player, so I can get to where I want to be in life.

"I love playing football, but it’s also the people. I want to have good relationships with the coaches and a close bond, so we can be family.”

Michigan has a serious need for defensive tackles. The Wolverines already closed with Rivals250 prospect George Rooks during the late period and would love to add Iwunnah to the fold.