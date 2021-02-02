 Top 2021 DT Target Ike Iwunnah Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Signing Day Decision
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-02 16:11:32 -0600') }}

Top 2021 DT Target Ike Iwunnah Talks Michigan, Signing Day Decision

EJ Holland
National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away.

And Ike Iwunnah has a big decision to make. The three-star 2021 defensive tackle out of Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial is committed to Colorado but received a late offer from Michigan.

With two great options, Iwunnah is carefully analyzing both schools and figuring out which one is the best fit on and off the field.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
“My decision between both schools is coming down to academics and development,” Iwunnah said. “I want to get better as a student, and I want to be developed as a player, so I can get to where I want to be in life.

"I love playing football, but it’s also the people. I want to have good relationships with the coaches and a close bond, so we can be family.”

Michigan has a serious need for defensive tackles. The Wolverines already closed with Rivals250 prospect George Rooks during the late period and would love to add Iwunnah to the fold.

