Top 2022 DL Target Robby Harrison Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Robby Harrison is in the middle of his senior season, but he knows he still has a big decision to make on the recruiting trail.
The three-star 2022 defensive lineman out of Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald plans to make a few official visits over the new three weeks and pull the trigger towards the end of September.
“I’m just trying to take it day-by-day,” Harrison said. “I think about it, but I try not to think about it too much. I do know that I’m going to have to narrow it down soon and make a decision. I’m looking at doing that on my birthday, which is Sept. 27.”
Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, Michigan and Washington State are the final five schools in play in his recruitment. So far, Robinson has just one official visit locked in — with Michigan on Sept. 18 when the Wolverines take on Northern Illinois.
Michigan is making a big push for Harrison and definitely has his attention.
