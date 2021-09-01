Top 2022 DL Target Robby Harrison Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Robby Harrison is in the middle of his senior season, but he knows he still has a big decision to make on the recruiting trail.

The three-star 2022 defensive lineman out of Greenwood (S.C.) Emerald plans to make a few official visits over the new three weeks and pull the trigger towards the end of September.

“I’m just trying to take it day-by-day,” Harrison said. “I think about it, but I try not to think about it too much. I do know that I’m going to have to narrow it down soon and make a decision. I’m looking at doing that on my birthday, which is Sept. 27.”