Top 2022 OLB Target Micah Pollard Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Micah Pollard is quickly approaching 30 offers.
The three-star 2022 outside linebacker out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail is a versatile edge rusher from a hotbed of recruiting talent, so it’s no surprise he’s a wanted man. But a few schools are starting to separate themselves from the pack.
“Recruiting is going well,” Pollard said. “It’s cool learning what the schools are about and just talking to them. Michigan is sticking out. I really like UCF and Virginia Tech. There are a few others, but those are the main ones talking to me right now.”
Michigan put an offer on the table for Pollard in January.
Since then, the Wolverines have been making Pollard one of their top overall priorities on the defensive side of the ball this cycle. And as Pollard mentioned, Michigan is one of the schools sticking out to him the most early on.
