Micah Pollard is quickly approaching 30 offers.

The three-star 2022 outside linebacker out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail is a versatile edge rusher from a hotbed of recruiting talent, so it’s no surprise he’s a wanted man. But a few schools are starting to separate themselves from the pack.

“Recruiting is going well,” Pollard said. “It’s cool learning what the schools are about and just talking to them. Michigan is sticking out. I really like UCF and Virginia Tech. There are a few others, but those are the main ones talking to me right now.”