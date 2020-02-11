Top 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Nicco Marchiol was looking to make an early decision.
The big-time 2022 quarterback out of Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit actually planned on pulling the trigger around this time. However, Marchiol has decided to pump the brakes and make more visits.
“I was so convinced I was going to have a decision soon when we talked in the fall,” Marchiol said. “But I’m just seeing how things play out with the class in front of me. I think I’m going to hold off for a little bit.”
Michigan is considered an early frontrunner in the race for Marchiol’s services.
After all, he has visited Michigan on numerous occasions over the last year, and he is one of the first quarterbacks the Wolverines offered in the 2022 class. Marchiol also happens to be close to former starting quarterback Shea Patterson.
