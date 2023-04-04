Could Michigan be in line to add to its impressive offensive line haul in the 2024 class? If recent visits and timelines connect, it could be the case. One of the top targets on the offensive line for the Wolverines, four-star Andrew Sprague, took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to announce that he will be making his college decision via his Instagram account on Friday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdpbGwgYmUgYW5ub3VuY2luZyBteSBjb2xsZWdlIGRlY2lzaW9u IHRoaXMgRnJpZGF5IG9uIG15IEluc3RhZ3JhbS4gVGhhbmsgeW91IEdvZCBm b3IgcHV0dGluZyBtZSBpbiB0aGlzIHBvc2l0aW9uIPCfmY8gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Sb2NrRmJSZWNydWl0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUm9ja0ZiUmVjcnVpdHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF5ZXNmYXdjZXR0Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASGF5ZXNmYXdjZXR0MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1pJY2t3aVd5cXYiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aSWNrd2lXeXF2PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSTBZRm81bE9CdyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0kwWUZvNWxPQnc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW5kcmV3IFNwcmFndWUgKEBh bmRyZXdzcHJhZ3VlMTUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v YW5kcmV3c3ByYWd1ZTE1L3N0YXR1cy8xNjQzMzUwMTI3NTIyODYxMDU3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==