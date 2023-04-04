Top Michigan 2024 OL target Andrew Sprague sets commitment date
Could Michigan be in line to add to its impressive offensive line haul in the 2024 class? If recent visits and timelines connect, it could be the case.
One of the top targets on the offensive line for the Wolverines, four-star Andrew Sprague, took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to announce that he will be making his college decision via his Instagram account on Friday.
The projected tackle is coming off a weekend visit to Ann Arbor where the buzz was heavily circulating around the Wolverines program heading into the visit.
If the Wolverines end up being the choice, he would be joining an offensive line class with fellow four-stars Luke Hamilton and Ben Roebuck, with other names that could join the fold in time.
