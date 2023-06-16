One of Michigan's top targets on the defensive line has announced a decision timeline. According to 2024 three-star Deyvid Palepale, he took to his social media account to announce that he will be making his decision on July 1. Palepale recently released a top three consisting of U-M, Penn State and USC.

If Palepale's recent thoughts on the Wolverines are to be believed, then he has considered the program a leader for his services for quite some time.