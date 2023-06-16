Top Michigan defensive line target sets commitment date
One of Michigan's top targets on the defensive line has announced a decision timeline. According to 2024 three-star Deyvid Palepale, he took to his social media account to announce that he will be making his decision on July 1.
Palepale recently released a top three consisting of U-M, Penn State and USC.
If Palepale's recent thoughts on the Wolverines are to be believed, then he has considered the program a leader for his services for quite some time.
"I feel comfortable saying that (Michigan is) on top of all," Palepale told M&BR back in April. "I’m hoping to be able to make that decision in August before my senior season, but I'm in no rush."
A recent official visit to Ann Arbor has only since strengthened the bond he has with the program.
