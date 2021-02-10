Pylon 7v7, the nation's premier 7v7 circuit, held a loaded tournament in Dallas over the weekend. Several of the best recruits in the country competed in the event and showcased their talents on a big stage. Here are the top performers from the tournament.

Texas defensive back Deldrick Madison holds a Michigan offer.

Best Seven Offense QB Rickie Collins, Louisiana Elite — A 2023 prospect, Collins made a name for himself at this weekend’s tournament, leading Louisiana Elite to the title game. Collins showed poise and accuracy for a young signal-caller and made several big throws. He has an offer from Memphis. RB Ollie Gordon, TDG — Gordon played in the 18U Seniors division despite being a 2022 prospect. But that didn’t matter much as Gordon dominated the competition and led TDG to a championship victory. The Oklahoma State commit is one of the best running backs in the south. WR Savion Red, True Buzz — An SMU commit, Red was the Alpha Dog of the event and was named the tournament’s MVP. Red is built like a running back but is dynamic as a wide receiver and should get looks from bigger programs as the cycle runs its course. He was instrumental in True Buzz’s championship win.

WR Miller McCrumby, Iconic — A 2023 gem from East Texas, McCrumby was nearly unstoppable as he led Iconic on a run to the tournament semifinals. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is tall, athletic and could be the next Denzel Mims (also an East Texas product). He holds an early offer from Kansas. WR Cordell Russell, Flex — Russell is quickly establishing himself as one of the best 2023 recruits in the Lone Star State. A big wide receiver that is at his best in the red zone, Russell was a mismatch nightmare throughout the event. He holds offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Tennessee and others. WR Aaron Anderson, Louisiana Elite — The aforementioned Red was the tournament MVP, but Anderson was a close second. The 2022 Rivals250 LSU wide receiver commit is fast, quick and extremely elusive in the open field. He picked LSU over offers from Auburn, Florida State, Texas, USC and others. UTIL Jakoby Banks, Texas Stars — Banks parlayed a strong weekend into his first offer as Marshall jumped in the mix with a scholarship this week. Banks will play quarterback at the high school level out of necessity, but he projects best at wide receiver and is a playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Best Seven Defense LB Anthony Hill, True Buzz — It’s not often linebackers excel in 7v7 settings, but Hill is different. The elite 2023 prospect lived up to the hype this weekend and was part of a True Buzz defense that did not allow more than 13 points in any of its elimination games. Hill has offers from Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Texas and others. DB Deldrick Madison, True Buzz — Everybody wants a dog on their team but only a few prospects really have that mentality. Madison is one of them. The rising 2023 prospect was physical, aggressive and always seemed to be around the football. He is starting to take off on the recruiting trail and holds offers from Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and others. DB Jamel Johnson, True Buzz – Another 2023 prospect, Johnson is a tall, long corner with position flexibility in the secondary. Johnson frustrated opposing wide receivers with his length and came away with several pass breakups on the day. He has offers from Michigan, Arkansas, Kansas and others. DB Bryce Anderson, Texas Stars — A former LSU commit, Anderson was an intimidating presence on the back end and one of the best overall players at the tournament. The Rivals100 prospect has elite instincts and ball skills and earned an invitation to the Pylon All-American game on the spot. He has offers from Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and others.