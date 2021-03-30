Pylon 7v7, the nation's premier 7v7 circuit, held another big tournament in Indianapolis over the weekend. Several of the best 2022 and 2023 recruits in the country competed in the event and showcased their talents on a big stage. Here are the top performers from the tournament.

Offense

QB Drew Viotto, Max Ex Blue — A big, strong-armed quarterback, Viotto was efficient and made several high-level throws en route to leading Max Ex Blue to a championship victory. The rising 2023 prospect from Walled Lake (Mich.) Western holds early offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Syracuse. RB Patrick LeBranch, Team Ceedy — LeBranch isn’t a household name just yet. However, the 2023 running back from New Orleans (La.) John Curtis should see his stock rise after an impressive weekend. He was dynamite coming out of the slot and mismatch nightmare. WR Keon Entringer, Max Ex Blue — Entringer had a coming out party at this weekend’s event, earning MVP honors and leading his team to the tournament title. The 2022 wide out from Ann Arbor (Mich.) Huron is still looking for his first FBS offer, but that should come soon. WR Darius Taylor, Max Ex Blue — Taylor came up big when it mattered most, recording what would be the game-winning touchdown grab in Max Ex Blue’s championship win. Taylor is on the shorter side but was elusive and always seemed to get open. The 2023 prospect from Walled Lake (Mich.) Western is one to watch. WR Leroy Paige, Team Ceedy — Paige was certainly one of the most entertaining prospects at this weekend’s event. From autographing an opponent’s jersey to jump ball wins in the end zone, Paige provided some of the tournament’s best highlights. The three-star 2022 recruit from New Orleans (La.) King has offers from Baylor, Florida State, Mississippi State and others.

WR KeShaun Williams, NE Elite — Williams played a huge role in helping NE Elite upset PPA in the tournament quarterfinals and reach the final four. Williams is a versatile prospect that did damage at wide receiver but can also project to defensive back at the next level. The 2022 recruit from Omaha (Neb.) North should see offers come his way soon. TE Eddie Kelly, Team Ceedy — Kelly made the catch of the tournament — a sick one-hander in the end zone during elimination play — and proved to be one of the event’s most feared offensive weapon. The rising 2022 prospect from Orlando (Fla.) Jones has offers from FIU, FAU, Purdue and others.

Defense

DB Jett Sutton, Epic 7 — Sutton recorded a highlight reel interception and several pass breakups throughout the event and was a big reason his team advanced to the tournament quarterfinals. The 2022 prospect from Kansas City (Mo.) Oak Park is another sleeper in 2022. DB Cade Fowler, Epic 7 — Like Sutton, Fowler was a playmaker in the secondary, notching several pass breakups. The 2022 prospect from Platte City (Mo.) High doesn’t have any offers, but his strong performance in Indianapolis this weekend could turn some heads. DB Will Johnson, Max Ex Black — A five-star Michigan commit from Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South, Johnson was as advertised, earning an invitation to the Pylon All-American Game after the event. Johnson locked down his side of the field and overwhelmed wide outs with his length and physicality. Johnson also made a couple of highlight plays at wide receiver. DB Dillon Tatum, Max Ex Black — Tatum is one of the most versatile defensive backs in the country. The four-star prospect from West Bloomfield (Mich.) High played outside corner, nickel and safety and was always around the football. On the recruiting front, he has a final four of Baylor, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame.