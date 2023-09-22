Top three Michigan players to watch against Rutgers
Conference play is finally here, and the Michigan Wolverines will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a game where both sides have players looking to prove something, or continue to take the next step.
J.J. McCarthy, Jaylen Harrell, and the OT battle should be some key points of focus in a game where Michigan looks to dominate yet another opponent. Let's take a look at those three Wolverines to watch against the Scarlet Knights.
J.J. McCarthy
Coming off of arguably the worst game of his career, J.J. McCarthy should inevitably bounce back against what should be a pretty stout Rutgers defense. Against Bowling Green McCarthy had a 61.5% completion percentage for 143 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. After the first interception McCarthy looked like he was pressing, leading him to his careless play.
With head coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines, look to see if McCarthy will settle back in and be able to return to the form he showed in the games against East Carolina and UNLV.
Jaylen Harrell
In what has been somewhat of a surprising turn of events, Jaylen Harrell has emerged as Michigan's top pass rusher so far this season. The 6'4" 242 lbs. senior EDGE rusher leads the team in sacks (2.5) and therefor tackles for loss (2.5).
Harrell displayed his prowess as a run defender and edge setter, having just 3.5 sacks in a rotational role in 2022. Now, he looks to tie or surpass that total against Rutgers in less than a third of as many games. Harrell also forced his first career fumble against BGSU in week three.
The LT and RT position battle
It was hard to settle on one player here, as the left tackle spot has been so rotational, but it seems like Michigan may finally be settling in on who will be their starting tackles. Karsen Barnhart, who has played all year at LT, slid over to the right side to make way for Ladarius Henderson in his place. After the RT battle between Myles Hinton and Trente Jones never seemed to settle, the Wolverines trotted out Henderson at left and Barnhart at right against BGSU, hoping to have found their two best players in those places.
Keep an eye to see if that lineup continues for Michigan as they take on a difficult Rutgers defense to begin conference play.
...
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @Nellybbll
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram