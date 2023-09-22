Conference play is finally here, and the Michigan Wolverines will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a game where both sides have players looking to prove something, or continue to take the next step. J.J. McCarthy, Jaylen Harrell, and the OT battle should be some key points of focus in a game where Michigan looks to dominate yet another opponent. Let's take a look at those three Wolverines to watch against the Scarlet Knights.

J.J. McCarthy

LG Trevor Keegan (#77), QB J.J. McCarthy (#9), RB Blake Corum (#2) (USA Today)

Coming off of arguably the worst game of his career, J.J. McCarthy should inevitably bounce back against what should be a pretty stout Rutgers defense. Against Bowling Green McCarthy had a 61.5% completion percentage for 143 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. After the first interception McCarthy looked like he was pressing, leading him to his careless play. With head coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines, look to see if McCarthy will settle back in and be able to return to the form he showed in the games against East Carolina and UNLV.

Jaylen Harrell

EDGE Jaylen Harrell (#32) (USA Today)

In what has been somewhat of a surprising turn of events, Jaylen Harrell has emerged as Michigan's top pass rusher so far this season. The 6'4" 242 lbs. senior EDGE rusher leads the team in sacks (2.5) and therefor tackles for loss (2.5). Harrell displayed his prowess as a run defender and edge setter, having just 3.5 sacks in a rotational role in 2022. Now, he looks to tie or surpass that total against Rutgers in less than a third of as many games. Harrell also forced his first career fumble against BGSU in week three.

The LT and RT position battle

OT Karsen Barnhart (#52) (USA Today)