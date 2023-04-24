We are here, NFL Draft week. It feels like draft season begins as soon as soon as the college football season ends. Players have been prepping, completing workouts, holding meetings, traveling all over the country, and now they wait.

The Michigan Wolverines are expected to be well represented throughout this weekend's NFL Draft. With all of the visits now complete, we compiled the visits for each player into a list. These meetings can often give clues about where a player may go, either what team or possibly how high in the draft.

Teams have many ways to meet with players. Formal meetings at the NFL Combine or a player's college Pro Day are one of the more common ways, but teams are limited with how many of these meetings they can have. Each team is allowed to have 30 official visits, where players travel to a team's facility to meet, and teams are allowed to conduct medical evaluations. Teams can also hold private workouts where they travel to meet with a player. Teams and players can also meet via phone calls or Zoom, which has become very common since the pandemic. In the chart I classify these simply as meetings.

All of the visits and meetings listed have been reported publicly by the team, the player, a team's beat writer, or national writers. There are likely meetings and visited that have occurred that have not been reported.

