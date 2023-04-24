Tracking Michigan Wolverines and their NFL Draft visits
We are here, NFL Draft week. It feels like draft season begins as soon as soon as the college football season ends. Players have been prepping, completing workouts, holding meetings, traveling all over the country, and now they wait.
The Michigan Wolverines are expected to be well represented throughout this weekend's NFL Draft. With all of the visits now complete, we compiled the visits for each player into a list. These meetings can often give clues about where a player may go, either what team or possibly how high in the draft.
Teams have many ways to meet with players. Formal meetings at the NFL Combine or a player's college Pro Day are one of the more common ways, but teams are limited with how many of these meetings they can have. Each team is allowed to have 30 official visits, where players travel to a team's facility to meet, and teams are allowed to conduct medical evaluations. Teams can also hold private workouts where they travel to meet with a player. Teams and players can also meet via phone calls or Zoom, which has become very common since the pandemic. In the chart I classify these simply as meetings.
All of the visits and meetings listed have been reported publicly by the team, the player, a team's beat writer, or national writers. There are likely meetings and visited that have occurred that have not been reported.
MAZI SMITH
Arizona Cardinals: Meeting
Buffalo Bills: Official 30
Chicago Bears: Meeting
Dallas Cowboys: Combine
Green Bay Packers: Combine
Jacksonville Jaguars: Pro Day
Kansas City Chiefs: Private Workout
New York Jets: Pro Day
Philadelphia Eagles: Private Workout
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pro Day, Official 30
DJ TURNER
Washington Commanders: Official 30
LUKE SCHOONMAKER
Atlanta Falcons: Pro Day
Buffalo Bills: Combine, Official 30
Dallas Cowboys: Combine
Denver Broncos: Official 30
Detroit Lions: Pro Day, Official 30
Jacksonville Jaguars: Combine
Los Angeles Rams: Pro Day
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pro Day
New York Jets: Pro Day, Official 30
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Official 30
RYAN HAYES
Dallas Cowboys: Combine
Detroit Lions: Local Visit
Houston Texans: Combine
Kansas City Chiefs: Combine
Pittsburgh Steelers: Combine
San Francisco 49ers: Combine, Official 30
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Combine
RONNIE BELL
Detroit Lions: Pro Day, Official 30, Private Workout
Kansas City Chiefs: Pro Day, Private Workout
New England Patriots: Official 30, Private Workout, Pro Day
New Orleans Saints: Private Workout, Pro Day
San Francisco 49ers: Pro Day, Private Workout
Seattle Seahawks: Pro Day
OLU OLUWATIMI
Houston Texans: Meeting
Minnesota Vikings: Combine
Pittsburgh Steelers: Combine
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Combine
Washington Commanders: Combine
MIKE MORRIS
Cleveland Browns: Combine
Dallas Cowboys: Combine
Indianapolis Colts: Combine
Los Angeles Chargers: Combine
Miami Dolphins: Meeting
New York Giants: Combine
Philadelphia Eagles: Combine
Pittsburgh Steelers: Combine
Seattle Seahawks: Combine
JAKE MOODY
New England Patriots: Combine
San Francisco 49ers: Private Workout
GEMON GREEN
Arizona Cardinals: Pro Day
New Orleans Saints: Pro Day
JOEL HONIGFORD
Detroit Lions: Local Visit
New Orleans Saints: Private Workout
Washington Commanders: Private Workout
---
