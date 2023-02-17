It was Opening Day for Michigan baseball on Friday as the team began its 2023 season in Mesa, Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational. Not only was it the debut of a slew of freshmen, but it was also the debut of first-year head coach Tracy Smith.

Smith spent seven seasons at Arizona State before becoming the head coach at Michigan, replacing Erik Bakich during the offseason.

The Wolverines took on Fresno State in the season opener, and it was followed by an early season rivalry matchup against Michigan State in the nightcap. Here is a breakdown of how each game went.

Fresno State, W, 6-2

The 2023 season started off on the right foot with a solid 6-2 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs. Junior pitcher Connor O'Halloran got the start for the Wolverines, and although he gave up two runs in the second inning, he settled down and shut down the Fresno State lineup.

Despite falling behind early, Michigan didn't falter. The Wolverines loaded the bases in the third inning, and shortstop Cody Jefferis scored from third on a wild pitch to score Michigan's first run of the season.

In the fourth inning, junior catcher Gabe Sotres launched a home run over the left field wall to tie the game at two runs apiece, and it was all Michigan from then on out. Senior Ted Burton hit two home runs late in the game as Michigan sealed the deal, 6-2.

Michigan State, L, 15-8

The second game of the season didn't treat Michigan as kindly. Both the Wolverines and Spartans scored in the first inning, and Michigan jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings. Jefferis stroked a three-run double in the second inning which extended Michigan's lead.

Michigan State plated five in the sixth inning, giving it an 8-5 lead over the Wolverines. The Spartans carried all of the momentum for the rest of the game, and Michigan was able to cut the deficit to two runs, but it couldn't complete the comeback.

The Spartans scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to put the Wolverines away. The final score was 15-8.