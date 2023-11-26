Trevor Keegan committed to Michigan to beat Ohio State. He called it the selling point in Jim Harbaugh's recruitment of him. An Illinois native, he has said he grew up in the rivalry, with family in both states. Keegan forgoed the NFL Draft last season and chose to return to Michigan. Part of a group of players who cited unfinished business. With so much on the line against Ohio State, facing adversity, Trevor Keegan played the game of his life.

Earlier this week, Keegan said, "If we don't win this game, the season doesn't matter."

Keegan accepted pressure as soon as he arrived in Ann Arbor, wearing the #77 jersey. The equivalent of the #1 for receivers, #77 has been worn by the likes of Jake Long, Taylor Lewan, and Grant Newsome. Keegan took over as a starter in his junior year 2021, and has been a staple of Michigan's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line ever since. His partner throughout that time, has been Zak Zinter.

When Zinter went down with the terrible leg injury yesterday, the entire team lined up to support him. At one point, the camera caught an emotional Keegan looking on as Zinter was being helped. He was seen with the Zinter family at point as well. But once Zinter was carted off the field, with a fist raised to a cheering Michigan crowd. The offense came back out. Sherrone Moore told his group on the sideline everything they did from now on was for Zak. The very next play, touchdown.