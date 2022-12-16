To stay or go, that is the question that is currently surrounding Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan.

Has he made a decision yet?

"Not yet, no," Keegan told reporters on Thursday.

While the option to head to the NFL Draft is certainly on the table for him, it's not something that he is currently thinking about as the Wolverines are currently knee-deep in preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal match-up against TCU.

While weighing the pros and cons of staying or going, Keegan confirmed to reporters that he has the potential of two years of college eligibility remaining.

Unlike others who have came before him, NIL is now on the table, too.

Is the potential of making more money while at U-M as compared to what he could make as a draft pick in the later rounds something he's considered?

He has, he admitted, but still isn't focused on anything beyond the present.

"I like to say it doesn't but it does a little bit," Keegan said. "I gotta graduate. There's a lot of things I have to think about. Obviously, I'd love to come back but it's a business, I still have to weigh out my options."

