"They really came strong, and it was tight for a little bit, but Michigan is the school for me."

"I have known for a little while that Michigan was my school, but this past weekend's official visit sealed the deal," said Turner. " Clemson and Notre Dame were in there, but Florida was the No. 2 school.

Fast forward a year and he has visited Ann Arbor four times and he has committed to Jim Harbaugh .

The first time Turner visited Michigan , it was the summer at the end of his sophomore year. He did not tell anyone, but it was then that the Wolverines took the lead.

DJ Turner has been going through the recruiting process for over two years now and the versatile defensive back with over 30 offers out of Georgia has found his future home.

Since that first visit to Michigan in 2017, things have really been trending their way behind the scenes. What Turner saw then got things off to a very good start and it only got better over the last three visits.

"The feel when I was up there last summer was great. I felt like a priority , the campus was great and there was really a family feel there. That visit was great and that is when it started.

"I went to the Ohio State game and I have been back two more times since then. It feels like family there for me. Ann Arbor feels like Suwanee to me. It never felt different and it reminded me of home.

"I have a connection with not just one coach, but the entire coaching staff. All of them know me, I like them all and I am happy there."

Turner said the recruiting process was "hard" but "fun" at the same time. He is happy to have it behind him and he feels good about his decision.

"It was really tough to tell coaches no and it was a long process, but I feel me and my family handled it all well and got to the end," said Turner.

"As the process went on, I found certain schools that could be a good fit for me, but I know Michigan is the right place and the best fit.

The balance there of football and education, the connection with the coaches and the type of defense (press man coverage) makes it the best fit for me. I feel very good about Michigan."

He feels so good that he is completely shutting the recruiting process down. Turner's commitment to Michigan is rock solid.

"I am done with recruiting. My commitment is 100-percent and I know Michigan is where I am going.

"I have visited a lot of schools more than once, I have seen a lot of places, but Michigan is the right one for me."