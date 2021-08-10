Two Former Michigan Wolverines Appear On List Of NFL Training Camp 'Stars'

NFL training camps have been in session for two weeks, and preseason games are set to be in full swing this week. Players are beginning to separate themselves ahead of the first roster cuts (to 85 players) Aug. 17, and that list of standouts includes two former Michigan Wolverines — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye. SB Nation's Kenneth Arthur compiled a list of 32 training camp 'stars,' one from each team, with Peoples-Jones and Paye both making appearances. RELATED: Michigan Football LB Junior Colson: 'This Scheme Fits Me' RELATED: Aidan Hutchinson Tabbed As The Second-Biggest 'Freak' In College Football

Former Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones scored two touchdowns as a rookie in 2020. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

In limited action as a rookie in 2020, Peoples-Jones notched 14 receptions for 304 yards (21.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He's expected to play a much bigger role this coming season, and may be a big part of the Browns' future plans at wideout. "Peoples-Jones has been called the star of Browns training camp by multiple people and even with Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the field very soon, it will be impossible for [head coach] Kevin Stefanski to keep DPJ out of the rotation given what we’ve seen from the 2020 sixth round pick so far. "Peoples-Jones only saw 20 targets as a rookie but he caught 14 passes for 304 yards. I would expect him to see at least 60 targets next season."

Peoples-Jones is listed as the backup to star wideout Jarvis Landry on the team's depth chart ahead of its preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

