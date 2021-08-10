Two Former Michigan Wolverines Appear On List Of NFL Training Camp 'Stars'
NFL training camps have been in session for two weeks, and preseason games are set to be in full swing this week. Players are beginning to separate themselves ahead of the first roster cuts (to 85 players) Aug. 17, and that list of standouts includes two former Michigan Wolverines — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye.
SB Nation's Kenneth Arthur compiled a list of 32 training camp 'stars,' one from each team, with Peoples-Jones and Paye both making appearances.
In limited action as a rookie in 2020, Peoples-Jones notched 14 receptions for 304 yards (21.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He's expected to play a much bigger role this coming season, and may be a big part of the Browns' future plans at wideout.
"Peoples-Jones has been called the star of Browns training camp by multiple people and even with Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the field very soon, it will be impossible for [head coach] Kevin Stefanski to keep DPJ out of the rotation given what we’ve seen from the 2020 sixth round pick so far.
"Peoples-Jones only saw 20 targets as a rookie but he caught 14 passes for 304 yards. I would expect him to see at least 60 targets next season."
Peoples-Jones is listed as the backup to star wideout Jarvis Landry on the team's depth chart ahead of its preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Paye was picked by the Colts at No. 21 overall in the first round, and he's living up to his billing so far during camp. He's currently listed as a starter on the team's depth chart ahead of its preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers.
"I wouldn’t put him up there with [Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jayson] Oweh, but Paye could start early in his career and Indy is optimistic about the defensive line again because DE Ben Banogu is lighting it up too," Arthur wrote.
Paye is in the midst of transitioning his pass rush style, he told the Indy Star, focusing now on using his speed as opposed to fixating on using power moves like he did most of the time at Michigan.
“What you didn’t see all the time was his explosiveness and speed in the pass rush,” Colts defensive line coach Brian Baker said of Paye's career at Michigan. “You saw power. He lifted guys off their feet on tape, so I expected that. We’ve really been, to your point, been emphasizing that this is the NFL. You’ve got to be an edge rusher. Speed to power is your counter, but right now, let’s get comfortable with rushing the passer fast, because the ball’s out fast.”
He's embracing what the Colts are asking him to do, excited for his rookie season.
“I feel great so far,” Paye said. “I’ve been trying to stack the days, brick by brick.”
