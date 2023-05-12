The XFL Championship Game is set to take place on Saturday between the Arlington Renegades and D.C. Defenders, two former Michigan football players will be in contention for the championship in the league's relaunched 2023 season.

Both appearing on the Renegades, former running back De'Veon Smith and defensive back Brandon Watson (now going by the last name Rusnak) will be competing for the trophy.

The 28-year-old Smith has rushed the ball 115 times for 365 yards and 7 touchdowns on the year. The Renegades selected Smith in the eighth round of the 2023 XFL Supplemental Draft.

27-year-old Rusnak has played sparingly for the Renegades since signing with the team on March 7. He has compiled seven total tackles in eight games.

The championship game will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.