Two Michigan Wolverines named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
A pair of Michigan Wolverines made the first of many watch lists for the upcoming 2023 season.
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson and cornerback Will Johnson were named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy, named after former USC and NFL star Ronnie Lott, is awarded to the defensive impact player of the year in college football.
Two Wolverines have won the award previously, Aidan Hutchinson in 2021 and Jabrill Peppers in 2016. Each were also Heisman Finalists in their respective seasons.
42 players total were named to the 2023 Watch List. This is the 20th annual year of the award.
Jaishawn Barham, LB, Maryland
Chico Bennett, DE, Virginia
Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
Calen Bullock, DB, USC
Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon
Ben Bywater, LB, BYU
Abdul Carter, LB, Penn State
Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
Dewayne Carter, DL, Duke
Josh Celiscar, DE, UCF
Mason Cobb, LB, USC
Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
Justin Flowe, LB, Arizona
Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
Marcus Fuqua, S, Buffalo
Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
Johnny Hodges, LB, TCU
Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri
Travis Hunter, DB, Colorado
Patrick Jenkins, DL, Tulane
Will Johnson, DB, Michigan
Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
Kalen King, CB, Penn State
Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA
Dwight McGlothern, DB, Arkansas
Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama
Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Jer’zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
Josh Newton, CB, TCU
Collin Oliver, DE, Oklahoma State
Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
Karene Reid, LB, Utah
Maason Smith, DL, LSU
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
Bralen Trice, DE, Washington
J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State
Jared Verse, DE, Florida State
Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
