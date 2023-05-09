News More News
Two Michigan Wolverines named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

A pair of Michigan Wolverines made the first of many watch lists for the upcoming 2023 season.

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson and cornerback Will Johnson were named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, named after former USC and NFL star Ronnie Lott, is awarded to the defensive impact player of the year in college football.

Two Wolverines have won the award previously, Aidan Hutchinson in 2021 and Jabrill Peppers in 2016. Each were also Heisman Finalists in their respective seasons.

42 players total were named to the 2023 Watch List. This is the 20th annual year of the award.

Jaishawn Barham, LB, Maryland

Chico Bennett, DE, Virginia

Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

Calen Bullock, DB, USC

Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

Ben Bywater, LB, BYU

Abdul Carter, LB, Penn State

Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Dewayne Carter, DL, Duke

Josh Celiscar, DE, UCF

Mason Cobb, LB, USC

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Justin Flowe, LB, Arizona

Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

Marcus Fuqua, S, Buffalo

Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

Johnny Hodges, LB, TCU

Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

Travis Hunter, DB, Colorado

Patrick Jenkins, DL, Tulane

Will Johnson, DB, Michigan

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

Kalen King, CB, Penn State

Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

Dwight McGlothern, DB, Arkansas

Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Jer’zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Josh Newton, CB, TCU

Collin Oliver, DE, Oklahoma State

Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Karene Reid, LB, Utah

Maason Smith, DL, LSU

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Bralen Trice, DE, Washington

J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State

Jared Verse, DE, Florida State

Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State

