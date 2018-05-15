Two more of Michigan's 2018-19 basketball non-conference opponents have been revealed, as the Wolverines will take on Norfolk State on Tuesday, Nov. 6 (which will also be the season-opener) and Holy Cross on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The two games will be affiliated with the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Conn., Nov. 17-18, which U-M will participate in.

Eight schools will compete in two four-team brackets — the Naismith and the Springfield — beginning with a pair of round-robin campus games before entering the designated championship bracket at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Once at Mohegan Sun, Michigan will face George Washington on Nov. 17, and then either Providence or South Carolina on Nov. 18.

"We are looking forward to the opportunity to play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament," said head coach John Beilein. "It is a unique event which allows us to get some quality games early in the season. We have heard wonderful things about Mohegan Sun and its arena and know our Northeast alumni base will help make it a great environment."

In addition, it was announced last night that Michigan will be heading to Villanova this November for the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Four non-conference opponents are now known for the Maize and Blue next year — Norfolk State (Nov. 6), Holy Cross (Nov. 10), George Washington (Nov. 17) and Villanova (Nov. 14) — with a likely home game in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge expected to be announced soon.