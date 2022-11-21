The Michigan women's basketball team jumped up to No. 22 in this week's AP Poll following two victories over Western Michigan and Fairfield.

Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia both had great performances in Michigan's 99-67 win over Western Michigan on Wednesday. The two stars combined for 50 of Michigan's 99 points, and the Wolverines nearly hung 100 points on the Broncos.

The Wolverines then traveled to Connecticut to take on the Fairfield Stags. It was a slow start, but Kiser, Phelia and Leigha Brown ultimately combined for 54 of Michigan's 69 points as the Wolverines cruised to a 16-point victory over the Stags.

Now, Kim Barnes Arico's team will head to Florida to compete in the Gulf Coast Showcase. The team will take on Air Force in Estero, Florida on Friday, Nov. 25. Depending on various results, Michigan will face either Georgia Tech or South Florida in the second round of the tournament.