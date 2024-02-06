Advertisement
Two Wolverines appear in CBS Sports' latest 2024 mock draft

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Michigan should see plenty of names selected during the 2024 NFL Draft, with the program having a run of names selected in the early rounds of the draft.

While the 2023 U-M program was loaded with talent, it appears a small number of draft-eligible players will be selected in the first round according to one outlet.

CBS Sports has two Wolverines listed in its latest first-round mock draft.

See who is predicted to go where below.

No. 27 J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings (via mock trade with Arizona Cardinals)

Via CBS: After adding a pass-rusher with their first-round selection, the Vikings trade back up for a Kirk Cousins replacement. J.J. McCarthy is a proven winner and a quarterback who gives the franchise hope for the future.

No. 31 Kris Jenkins, Kansas City Chiefs

Via CBS: Chris Jones is a free agent at season's end. Whether or not he returns, Kansas City needs to address the interior defensive line. It would be the third consecutive year the franchise has invested a first-round pick in the defensive front.

