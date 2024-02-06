Two Wolverines appear in CBS Sports' latest 2024 mock draft
Michigan should see plenty of names selected during the 2024 NFL Draft, with the program having a run of names selected in the early rounds of the draft.
While the 2023 U-M program was loaded with talent, it appears a small number of draft-eligible players will be selected in the first round according to one outlet.
CBS Sports has two Wolverines listed in its latest first-round mock draft.
See who is predicted to go where below.
No. 27 J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings (via mock trade with Arizona Cardinals)
Via CBS: After adding a pass-rusher with their first-round selection, the Vikings trade back up for a Kirk Cousins replacement. J.J. McCarthy is a proven winner and a quarterback who gives the franchise hope for the future.
No. 31 Kris Jenkins, Kansas City Chiefs
Via CBS: Chris Jones is a free agent at season's end. Whether or not he returns, Kansas City needs to address the interior defensive line. It would be the third consecutive year the franchise has invested a first-round pick in the defensive front.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram