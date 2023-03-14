Two Wolverines in the NFL resigned to new deals
NFL free agency is in full force and over the last couple of days a couple of Wolverines have decided to stay with their respective teams rather than test the waters with potentially a new team.
Jabrill Peppers will return to the New England Patriots on a two-year deal. It was a bounce-back year of sorts for Peppers who only played in 5 games in 2021 with his hometown New York Giants. Peppers spent three seasons with the Giants before joining the Patriots. He was traded to the Giants from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade.
Peppers had 60 tackles as a valuable rotation piece on defense and special teams for the Patriots in 2022. He played in all 17 games, starting in 5, but still played in roughly 35% of the team's snaps. He is expected to be a bigger piece of their game plan moving forward.
It was definitely a bounceback year for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham. After only appearing in two games in 2021, Graham returned to Philadephia and was instrumental in the team's run to the Super Bowl. Graham will return to the Eagles, the only team he has played for in his 13-year career.
Graham set a career mark with 11 sacks in 2022. His incredible performance at age 34 saw him finish 4th in the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. Graham was also the Eagle's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Graham will likely finish his career in Philadelphia, a place where his impact has been felt on and off the field.
