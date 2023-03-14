NFL free agency is in full force and over the last couple of days a couple of Wolverines have decided to stay with their respective teams rather than test the waters with potentially a new team.

Jabrill Peppers will return to the New England Patriots on a two-year deal. It was a bounce-back year of sorts for Peppers who only played in 5 games in 2021 with his hometown New York Giants. Peppers spent three seasons with the Giants before joining the Patriots. He was traded to the Giants from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. Peppers had 60 tackles as a valuable rotation piece on defense and special teams for the Patriots in 2022. He played in all 17 games, starting in 5, but still played in roughly 35% of the team's snaps. He is expected to be a bigger piece of their game plan moving forward.

