Pro Football Focus has released their PFF 101, their list of the top 101 players for the 2022 season.

PFF uses its grades to rank the top 101 players regardless of position for the 2022 season. Only statistics from the 2022 season factor into their ranking. Two former Michigan Wolverines made the list, starting with a defensive end who helped take his team to the Super Bowl.



36. Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham just finished his 13th season with the Eagles and it was arguably his best yet. With his first double-digit sack season, the Eagles defensive end found himself in the top 40 of this year's list. According to PFF;

Graham looked close to washed last year but was back to his best form this season at almost 35 years old. Graham recorded 55 total pressures in more of a rotational role for the Eagles, earning an 89.8 PFF pass-rushing grade.

73. Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots