The Sporting News unveiled its All-America list earlier this week and two Wolverines appeared on the list. While no Michigan player made the first team, both senior left guard Ben Bredeson and senior cornerback Lavert Hill were named to the second team.

With the start of the college football season a little under two months away, more preseason All-America teams continue to be released.

Bredeson is a three-year starter along the offensive line for the Wolverines and he earned consensus All-Big Ten honors last season. In his three year Michigan career, he has played in 37 games and has started in 33 games at left guard. He was a team captain in 2018.



Hill opted to return to Michigan for his final season, forgoing the NFL Draft. Last season, he earned consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors after starting in all 13 games. Hill accumulated 14 tackles and had one interception. He was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Seven Big Ten players appeared on Sporting News’ first team including Wisconsin’s running back Johnathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz, Purdue’s wide receiver Rondale Moore, Iowa’s defensive end A.J. Espensa, Michigan State’s defensive lineman Kenny Willekes, Ohio State’s defensive lineman Chase Young and Northwestern’s linebacker Paddy Fisher.

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie were also named to the second team.