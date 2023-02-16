With the NFL season officially over, fans no longer have to be without a long wait for football season to come around again.

The XFL season is officially beginning on Feb 18 and will run all spring long with the championship game set for May 13.

In a league of 8 teams, two former Wolverines have made the opening roster for the 2023 season.

Here's a look at who is playing where.

Running back De'Veon Smith - Arlington Renegades

After his career at Michigan, Smith signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2017. After spending time on the Dolphins' practice squad and two stints on the active roster, Smith signed with the Washington Commanders in 2018 and was cut a few weeks later.

Smith had stints with a handful of professional leagues, including the first iteration of the XFL and the Alliance of American Football

Defensive back Lavert Hill - St. Louis Battlehawks

After an All-Big Ten career in Ann Arbor, Hill signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After a few trips on the practice squad, he would sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and was waived in 2021. Hill would go on to sign with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and the Cleveland Browns in 2022 before winding up in the XFL.